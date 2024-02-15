"He is a very good batsman but I think comparisons are too early" - Virender Sehwag on Yashasvi Jaiswal being compared to legends of the game

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag praised Yashasvi Jaiswal but felt that it is too early to compare the latter with some of the game's legends.

The 22-year-old has made a brilliant impression in Test cricket with a 171 on his debut against the West Indies and a double century against England in the recently concluded second Test. His heroics have led to comparisons with Sehwag himself and others such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Don Bradman.

However, in a virtual interaction with PTI Bhasha, Sehwag dismissed such comparisons by saying that they are premature.

"He [Yashasvi Jaiswal] is a very good batsman but I think comparisons are too early," said Sehwag.

When asked if the upcoming IPL ending so close to the T20 World Cup could lead to burnout and player fatigue, Sehwag responded by saying:

"I am confident that fatigue or burnout will not be a concern for players heading into the T20 World Cup. On the contrary, I feel that tournaments like IPL or ILT20 will prove instrumental in preparing teams for the global event. In IPL, one has to play 14 matches over two months, so there is ample time to maintain form and fitness and fine-tune skills ahead of the T20 World Cup."

The 2024 T20 World Cup will start in the West Indies and the USA on June 1, and the IPL is likely to end in the final week of May. Several players will participate in both events, leading to a short turnaround time.

"Representing a country should always take precedence over participating in any league" - Virender Sehwag

Despite the ever-growing popularity and prominence of league cricket, Virender Sehwag asserted that playing for the country should be the priority.

The 45-year-old cited the example of the West Indian players recently leaving the ILT20 League to play for the country in the Australia series.

"I firmly believe that representing a country should always take precedence over participating in any league. It is essential for players to prioritize national duty above club commitments. A prime example of this dedication was evident in the ILT20, where several West Indies players chose to leave the league temporarily to represent their nation in international fixtures in Australia," said Sehwag.

Sehwag added:

"While I understand the allure of international leagues for domestic players, I believe their primary focus should remain on excelling in domestic competitions with the ultimate goal of representing India internationally."

The ILT20 2024 has been ongoing since January 19 and will conclude with the grand finale on February 17. Meanwhile, the West Indies tour of Australia ended on February 13, with the Caribbean side winning the final T20I by 37 runs, although they lost the series 2-1.

