"He hasn't got out to a short ball for the first time" - Aakash Chopra questions Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal in Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 loss to DC

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal once again fell prey to a short ball in his side's IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The left-handed batter hit a four off the first delivery he faced before skying a Khaleel Ahmed short ball to Axar Patel at mid-off.

The Capitals set the Royals a 222-run target in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. The visitors lost Jaiswal's wicket early and were restricted to 201/8 to lose the game by 20 runs.

Reflecting on the Rajasthan Royals' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said another chapter was added to Jaiswal's struggles against short balls from left-arm seamers.

"When it was the turn for the run chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal got out to a left-arm pacer once again. He hasn't got out to a short ball for the first time. He has been dismissed many times and got out once more. It was an almost similar shot and got caught in front of the wickets," he said (10:45).

The former India opener noted that the Royals seemed to be in trouble when Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag followed Jaiswal to the pavilion.

"Buttler got a life but Axar (Patel) dismissed him as well. Riyan Parag played well for a short while, played one or two good shots, but then he too got out. When he got out to Rasikh Salam's back-of-the-hand slower one, it seemed like things would get stuck," Chopra observed.

Axar Patel castled Buttler (19 off 17 balls). Rasikh Salam dismissed Parag similarly, as the latter scoerd 27 off 22.

"I felt he would score a century" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson smashed 86 runs off 46 deliveries. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Sanju Samson for keeping the Rajasthan Royals in the game.

"Sanju Samson kept smashing at one end. How well he is batting. I felt he would score a century. A hundred wasn't scored, he fell prey to Mukesh Kumar, but not before scoring 86 off 46 balls. He batted incredibly well. He was timing the ball sweetly. Shubham Dubey also batted well for some time," he said (11:10).

The reputed commentator praised Kuldeep Yadav for delivering a match-winning spell in a batter-dominated game.

"Rajasthan were alive until Rovman Powell was there but they fell short in the end. Kuldeep Yadav conceded 25 runs in his four overs and picked up two wickets. He got the Player of the Match award as well in a match where Jake Fraser-McGurk scored a 20-ball 50, Abishek Porel scored 65 off 36, and Sanju Samson scored 86 off 46," Chopra noted.

Kuldeep registered figures of 2/25 in four overs. He dismissed Donovan Ferreira and Ravichandran Ashwin while conceding only four runs in the 18th over when the Rajasthan Royals needed 41 runs off 18 deliveries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback