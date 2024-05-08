"He got us all extremely worried" - Parth Jindal explains his animated reaction at Sanju Samson's dismissal in DC vs RR IPL 2024 game

Delhi Capitals (DC) owner Parth Jindal has opened up about his aggressive reaction after the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson during the IPL 2024 game on Tuesday night. The fans were quick to slam Jindal for his behavior, which certainly caught DC's owner attention as well.

The incident happened in the 16th over of RR's innings, as Sanju Samson tried to play a big shot against Mukesh Kumar. However, he could only manage to hold on to Shai Hope in the long-on region. A particular angle during the replays showed that Hope's foot was allegedly touching the boundary cushion.

Nevertheless, the third umpire was quick to make his final call and deemed Samson to be out. Although, Samson argued and sought to take a review, the 15-second timer had run out. During the moment when Samson was having a heated chat with umpires, Jindal was spotted on TV shouting aggressively. Out, Out, signaling that the decision made by the third umpire was right.

However, on Wednesday, Parth Jindal clarified that Samson was taking the game away from them, and his dismissal resulted in the outburst of emotion from him. The video of Jindal meeting Samson and RR owner Manoj Badale was also posted by Delhi Capitals.

"Was lovely interacting with Manoj and Sanju - was incredible to witness his power hitting at the Kotla - he got us all extremely worried and hence the animated reaction when he was out! Had the pleasure of congratulating him as well. Great win by our boys!" he tweeted.

Sanju Samson' fiery knock goes in vain as DC trump RR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson played one of his finest knocks in the IPL history, slamming 86 off 46. Chasing a mammoth target of 222, he did not find a notable support from the other end, as the Delhi Capitals secured a 20-run victory.

With this win, the Delhi-based franchise now have six wins in 12 league matches. They now need to win their remaining two league matches to qualify for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Royals will need to eke out another victory to secure a place in the playoffs.

