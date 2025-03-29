"He was hitting sixes against Rashid Khan" - Aakash Chopra suggests changes in MI's XI for IPL 2025 clash vs GT

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians (MI) playing XI for their IPL 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) would potentially allow them to leave out either Ryan Rickelton or Will Jacks. He urged the Mumbai-based franchise to persist with Jacks, highlighting that the England all-rounder had taken Rashid Khan to the cleaners the last time he played against him in Ahmedabad.

MI will lock horns with GT in Match 9 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. Jacks, who scored 11 runs off seven deliveries in MI's IPL 2025 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), smashed an unbeaten 100 off 41 deliveries in the Royals Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) nine-wicket win against GT at the same venue last year.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that the Mumbai Indians should retain Jacks and leave out Rickelton due to Hardik's return to their XI.

"One big thing is Hardik Pandya's return. Due to Hardik Pandya's absence, you lost a captain and a batter. The batting let them down. Hardik Pandya returning and bringing a little more stability in the middle order is the biggest theme, and things can change from there," Chopra said (6:10).

"If Hardik is playing, you can drop one of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks because someone will go out. I would say you should play Will Jacks because he scored a hundred the last time he played here. He was hitting sixes against Rashid Khan. He was playing for Bengaluru at that time. So play Will Jacks and drop Rickelton, and get Robin Minz to keep," he added.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player opined that MI captain's return might also allow the five-time champions to play Reece Topley alongside Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner.

"The difference with Hardik coming in is that along with Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, you can also play Reece Topley. The number of changes that can happen because of one guy coming in is the biggest theme. In my opinion, this will be the biggest focus in this match," Chopra observed.

Hardik missed MI's IPL 2025 opener against CSK due to an over-rate suspension. Suryakumar Yadav led the franchise in their regular skipper's absence, as they lost to CSK by four wickets.

"Vignesh Puthur bowled incredibly well" - Aakash Chopra on MI's bowling ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs GT

Vignesh Puthur registered figures of 3/32 in four overs in MI's IPL 2025 clash against CSK. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' bowling, Aakash Chopra noted that they performed decently against the Chennai Super Kings and opined that Trent Boult would like bowling in Ahmedabad.

"Secondly, there will be a little focus on their bowling, although they bowled well. Vignesh Puthur bowled incredibly well. Deepak Chahar picked up a wicket with the new ball. I feel Trent Boult will do well here. He has got the ability, and the ball swings a little here at times. So that can be used," he said (7:15) in the same video.

While expecting Satyanarayana Raju to be dropped, the analyst added that either Reece Topley or Corbin Bosch could replace him if one of Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton is left out.

"Will Reece Topley play or not? Satyanarayana played last time, and I don't think he will play now. So if one of Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton goes from the top, Reece Topley's chances of coming in increase. They could also go with Corbin Bosch. They have that option as well," Chopra observed.

Satyanarayana Raju went wicketless and conceded 13 runs in his solitary over in MI's IPL 2025 opener against CSK. He batted at No. 11 and scored a run off the only ball he faced in that game.

