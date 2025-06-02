"He should include me in the XI for all matches" - Indian spinner's cheeky statement on new Test captain Shubman Gill

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has called for new Test captain Shubman Gill to lead with a free mind. The 30-year-old said that he would put no pressure on the 25-year-old, but hoped that he would get to play consistently under his captaincy in Test cricket.

After Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket in May, Gill was appointed India's new Test captain when the squad for the five Test tour to England was announced on May 24.

Talking about Gill's captaincy and his role in the Indian Test team, Kuldeep told Indian Express in an interview:

"He should support me and include me in the XI for all matches, what else! A new captain has a lot of challenges and a lot on his mind. I don’t have any expectations from a captain. My expectations are from myself. "

"If I am playing, I should prepare myself thoroughly and give my best. He would have a lot of pressure on him, but there is no pressure on him from my side. He should lead the team with a free mind."

Apart from representing India across formats, Kuldeep and Gill have also shared a dressing room in the IPL for a few years, when both players represented the Kolkata Knight Riders. The former was released ahead of the 2022 mega auctions and since then, has had a fruitful journey with the Delhi Capitals.

Kuldeep Yadav downplays incident with Rinku Singh during IPL 2025

Following Delhi Capitals' defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi in April, Kuldeep Yadav was caught on camera, slapping his fellow Uttar Pradesh teammate Rinku Singh. Reacting to the incident, the 30-year-old said that he had known the southpaw from his Under-16 days.

"Rinku is ghar ka ladka. He has stayed at my home a lot. He is like a younger brother. He has been with me from U-16 days. People saw on camera that I hit him but let me tell you he is a kalakaar (character). What can I tell them about our relationship? People don’t understand, and I can’t keep explaining these things," he said.

Kuldeep has played only one Test in England in his career so far. That game came at Lord's in 2018, where he did not take any wickets and gave away 44 runs.

