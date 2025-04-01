“He is a joke” - Mumbai Indians batter’s massive statement on Suryakumar Yadav after MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Ryan Rickelton was left dazzled after Suryakumar Yadav's outrageous, unorthodox shot during the thumping win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The ace right-handed batter played a stunning unbeaten cameo of 27 runs off just nine balls at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, March 31.

MI largely sealed their first win of the season through a stunning bowling performance in the first innings as the defending champions were bowled out for a paltry 116. The home side cruised to a comfortable start on the back of Ryan Rickelton's sublime strokeplay, and only the finishing touches were required by the time Suryakumar Yadav stepped out to the middle in the 11th over.

With repairing the net run-rate being paramount for MI after their successive defeats, Suryakumar Yadav got to work straightaway by hitting a six off just his second delivery at the crease. The batter executed a scoop shot over fine leg off a delivery that was well outside the off stump, which left the bowler, Andre Russell, speechless.

Rickelton recalled raving over the shot during the match to his fellow countryman and KKR wicket-keeper, Quinton de Kock.

"I just said to Quinny when he walked past that he (Suryakumar) is a joke. Stuff that I can only dream of. He has played that shot a million times - it is a unique shot and definitely not going to try it anytime soon, but glad he is on our team," Rickelton said after MI's eight-wicket win (via India Today).

Suryakumar Yadav also proceeded to close out the run chase with a six off Andre Russell in the 13th over. MI improved their net run-rate to +0.309 following the convincing display in their first home game of the season.

"It's a special place to be in" - Ryan Rickelton on experiencing the Wankhede atmosphere for the first time during MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Ryan Rickelton was entrusted with the role as opener and wicket-keeper, and he had a mixed start to his IPL career. Coming on the back of a prolific SA20 campaign for the MI Cape Town, the left-handed batter scored only 19 runs in his first two games for the Mumbai Indians.

The South African made the most of a low-pressure run chase to construct an innings and hold one end. He scored an unbeaten 41-ball 62 to instill confidence for the rest of the campaign as MI need their top order to step up.

"Took my time, couldn't lay bat on ball to be honest, had to wait for my opportunity. The ball was nibbling around. Chatting to the guys in South Africa, it did a bit and looking forward to maximise on the pace which was offer today. Yeah it's unbelievable, I have never been at the Wankhede and it's amazing to see it turn blue. It's a special place to be in. I think they executed really well, the conditions allowed certain tactics to adjust. We communicated quite earlier about our plans," Rickelton said during the post-match presentation.

MI will next face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 4.

