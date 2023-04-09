"He is just not being able to read leg spinners"- Aakash Chopra on Harry Brook's horrid start to IPL 2023 for SRH

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels it's high time England star Harry Brook lives up to the reputation that earned him big bucks from the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the IPL 2023 season.

Having been bought for a whopping ₹13.25 crore in the IPL 2023 auction, Brook has been a massive disappointment so far. In two games, he has scored just 16 runs at an appalling strike rate of 64 and has been particularly questionable against wrist spinners.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Harry Brook pulling his socks up for SRH as soon as possible:

"Harry Brook will have his match-up against Rahul Chahar because it seems like he is just not being able to read leg spinners. If he doesn't perform to the level of his reputation, it will be a problem for SRH."

All thought SRH would easily make it to playoffs: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also accepted how he himself and many other cricket experts predicted SRH to be among the four top teams in IPL 2023. However, their dismal performances in the two games so far have been baffling for the former cricketer.

Chopra reckoned that it's time for the SunRisers to take a look at their batting line-up and feels captain Aiden Markram should lead by example. On this, he stated:

"SRH look a great team on paper and we all thought they will easily make it to the playoffs. But the performance so far has been far from convincing. Will they stick to Anmolpreet or bring back Abhishek Sharma and then play Klaasen in the middle-order? They have a good record at home but big players like Aiden Markram need to score big."

After two losses from two games, SRH might have reached a stage where they need to string a few wins together.

