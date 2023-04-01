Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell stated that he and Sunil Narine understand their roles quite well after playing for the same franchise in IPL for so many years. The Jamaican underlined that they don't stress about it too much.

Russell and Narine have arguably been two of the most crucial players over the years. The duo have won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award twice, a rarity in the tournament. Australian all-rounder Shane Watson is the only other player to win it twice.

When asked whether he and Narine keep discussing their roles, the 34-year-old stated that Narine's job is to bowl tight and take wickets while his responsibilities are different.

Speaking in a pre-game interview, he said:

"We do, but we don't stress about it too much. My part is to finish the games and get the team to a good total whenever we bat first. He knows his job is to bowl four overs and get as many wickets as possible and keep bowling tight. My job in the field is to feel the hotspot, take catches, and make sure I don't miss the run-out chances.

"At the end of the day, we discuss stuff but we don't stress about it too much. He knows his role and I know mine."

Russell is one of the most destructive hitters in T20 cricket. The veteran all-rounder has magnificent IPL numbers, scoring 2035 runs in 99 matches and taking 89 wickets. His all-round performance also stood out in the 2022 edition and he will want to keep that up in this year's competition.

"I still respect every ground I play in" - Andre Russell

Andre Russell. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked what changes every year when he comes to play in the IPL, the West Indian said a batter has to hit the ball well despite short boundaries and he always looks to give his best. He elaborated:

"To be honest, the stadiums might look small. But you still have to get a good bat on the ball. I still respect every ground I play in but it sounds fun hitting the ball into the stands. We've had fun playing in India and the environment, whether it's home or away, it's unbelievable. It's something to cherish and I always want to do my best once I step on the field."

Russell is one of the four overseas players in the ongoing clash against the Punjab Kings in Mohali.

