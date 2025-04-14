"He doesn't let ego come in between" - Aakash Chopra lauds Virat Kohli's knock in RCB's IPL 2025 win vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for playing a responsible knock in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He pointed out that the former RCB skipper kept his ego aside and was willing to play second fiddle to Phil Salt when his opening partner was smashing the RR bowlers all around the park.

RCB restricted RR to 173/4 after asking them to bat first in Match 28 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. Kohli scored an unbeaten 62 off 45 deliveries in the chase to help the visitors register a nine-wicket win with 15 deliveries to spare.

Reflecting on RCB's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Kohli for not letting his ego get the better of him.

"Virat Kohli - you have to complement each other. You move together, but you don't need to be alike. I agree that everyone must hit when you are batting first and you feel the pitch is good, as even 245 runs are being chased these days. However, when you are chasing a 174-run target, Virat Kohli said he would play steadily if Phil Salt was hitting at the other end," Chopra said (17:45).

"He doesn't let ego come in between. The best thing I like about Virat Kohli's cricket is that he keeps his ego aside when he comes to bat. He keeps in mind what he needs to do according to where his team needs to reach, that he would take his team right across the line. 100 T20 fifties, and he has also equaled David Warner in the IPL," he added.

Phil Salt (65 off 33) was the dominant partner in his 92-run opening wicket partnership with Virat Kohli. The latter equaled David Warner's record of 66 fifty-plus scores in the IPL with his unbeaten 62-run knock.

"How good was he?" - Aakash Chopra lauds Phil Salt's knock in RCB's IPL 2025 win vs RR

Phil Salt smashed five fours and six sixes during his 65-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Phil Salt for playing a blazing knock on a pitch that wasn't conducive to his batting style.

"Phil Salt - what a guy. I felt overseas batters would find it very difficult on a pitch where the ball was staying low and stopping slightly because they are not used to it. However, how good was he? His bat was firing after the last IPL, but it had stopped in the last two or three months," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator noted that the England opener hadn't been in great form lately but has been at his explosive best since joining RCB for IPL 2025.

"He had stopped scoring runs for England. The Champions Trophy had gone absolutely cold. However, when he has now started playing for RCB, he is smashing and how. He took down Jofra (Archer), which was difficult as he is bowling very fast these days. He hit spin as well. I have rarely seen so many flat sixes in one inning," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that Phil Salt's assault broke the back of the run chase and deflated the Rajasthan Royals mentally. He also pointed out that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their fourth win in IPL 2025 and are halfway through their playoff qualification journey.

