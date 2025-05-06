"He was like why I'm cutting my hair" - KKR star reveals father's reaction on his hairstyle amid IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Sunil Narine recently revealed that his father once questioned his funky hairstyles. He disclosed that his family was not initially pleased with his many hairstyles, but it gradually grew on them.

Ad

The veteran West Indian cricketer's 'Mohawk' hairstyle grabbed the spotlight during his IPL debut in 2012. During the 2021 edition of IPL, the spin-bowling all-rounder had also turned barber for fast bowler Pat Cummins and Shakib Al Hasan.

Narine made these revelations during a conversation with celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on KKR's social media handles. Here's how it went:

Kunal Kapur: "Your hairstyle has been the talk of town."

Narine: Styling hair. "It's something I started a long while ago. Started with me and I'm continuing for now."

Ad

Trending

Kunal: "I've heard you are good at giving haircuts to teammates as well."

Narine: "That was during Covid I think, during the Covid season that anyone would have took a chance of trying to get a haircut. Tried it, was okay at it but now the world has gone back to normal. There's less of it now."

Ad

Kunal: "What does your family think about your hair?"

Narine: "First time it was weird because it was a new style. Family was not so happy but I think it grew on them and it just became normal."

Kunal: "What was your dad's reaction?"

Narine: "He was like why I'm cutting my hair."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Having played for KKR since his debut, the 36-year-old is the highest wicket-taker for the franchise with 208 scalps in 196 matches at 24.13. Narine has also made 1724 runs at a strike rate of 165.92.

KKR to face Chennai Super Kings as battle for playoffs heats up

Kolkata Knight Riders. (Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, KKR are gearing up to face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in another home game as the defending champions look to stay in contention for a playoffs spot. Contrary to expectations, KKR have been far from clinical in IPL 2025, but they are still alive in the race for a top-four finish.

The Knight Riders had comprehensively beaten the Super Kings earlier in the season and should start as favourites on Wednesday, May 7, given the latter's dismal form.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More