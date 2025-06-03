"He is like Phil Salt, but does not have that much experience" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS openers ahead of IPL 2025 final vs RCB

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded the Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya for their impressive performances in IPL 2025 heading into the final. He noted that Prabhsimran has been as explosive and consistent as the more experienced Phil Salt has been for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

PBKS and RCB will square off in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will want to avenge the crushing eight-wicket Qualifier 1 loss against the same opponents in New Chandigarh on May 29.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Prabhsimran and Priyansh deserve as much praise as Salt and Virat Kohli for their IPL 2025 performances. As for the right-handed PBKS opener, Chopra said (4:15):

"Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, these two kids are also praiseworthy. Prabhsimran Singh was scoring fifties after fifties at one point. I think he scored four consecutive fifties, the most by an uncapped Indian for the Punjab Kings. He was outstanding. He is scoring runs consistently while playing high-risk cricket. He is like Phil Salt, but does not have that much experience."

Chopra added that Prabhsimran has been prolific this season despite adopting a risky approach.

"He hits big shots while jumping down the wicket. He was batting well in the last match, but then got out after playing a wrong shot, but he keeps going. He has scored more than 500 runs - wow. It seemed at the start that he was throwing away his wicket, but he has played lengthy knocks after that," he observed.

With 523 runs at a strike rate of 163.43 in 16 innings, Prabhsimran Singh has been PBKS' second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. Only Shreyas Iyer (603) has scored more runs for the franchise this season.

"He is a gold-dust kid" - Aakash Chopra on Priyansh Arya ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 final

Priyansh Arya (451) is PBKS' third-highest run-getter in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra appreciated Priyansh Arya for his 'incredible' performances in IPL 2025, highlighting that the youngster hasn't been bothered by the stature of bowlers he has faced.

"Look at Priyansh Arya. He is a gold-dust kid. His batting has been incredible. The mentality he has, he plays the ball, not the bowler. Whoever the bowler might be, it doesn't make a difference to him. If the ball is on his body, whether it's Pat Cummins or any other bowler, he will be hit for a six," he said (4:55).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the IPL debutant has been one of the finds of the season.

"He does not flinch. I love that attitude. He has been absolutely top-notch. Could be one of the most explosive, eye-catching, exciting young talents of this IPL. He is that good. This kid's technical foundation looks excellent. That's what makes him really special, and that's why he is consistent," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that Priyansh Arya isn't a flash in the pan and might not have second-season blues. He added that the left-handed opener is a long-term prospect and will go far if he maintains the right work ethics.

