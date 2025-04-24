"He likes this team anyway" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB's IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shouldn't have any difficulty registering a win if they bat second in their IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He pointed out that RCB have 'chase master' Virat Kohli, who also has an excellent record against RR, in their lineup.

RCB will host RR in Match 42 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 24. Rajat Patidar and company have garnered 10 points from eight games and are placed fourth on the points table, with all five of their wins coming in away matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that Kohli's presence virtually ensures that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru would register their first home win if they win the toss and chase against the Rajasthan Royals.

"RCB have played well. Why haven't they won at home thus far, although they have won five away? I feel they will start today. In my opinion, the scales are tilted towards RCB. Respect the conditions a little. If you win the toss, the story is over," Chopra said (6:45).

"If you don't have to bat first, there is no tension at all. Make the opposing team bat. No matter how many runs they score, you would score them because the chase master comes in the chase. Kohli's stature increases in run chases. He likes this team anyway. He is coming after scoring runs against them in Jaipur," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that all RCB batters have been among the runs, and that the hosts could even opt to play Jacob Bethell instead of Romario Shepherd.

"Phil Salt also scored runs there. After that, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma and Tim David. There is a lot of depth and they are playing really well. If they wish, they might play Jacob Bethell in Romario Shepherd's place, although it won't make a difference even if Romario Shepherd plays," Chopra observed.

With 322 runs at a strike rate of 140.00 in eight innings, Virat Kohli is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's highest run-scorer in IPL 2025. The opener scored an unbeaten 62 off 45 deliveries in his side's nine-wicket win in the reverse fixture in Jaipur on April 13.

"When they get to bat first, they feel they need to score 200, or else they would lose" - Aakash Chopra on RCB ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Rajat Patidar (left) has lost the toss in all three IPL 2025 games in Bengaluru. [P/C: iplt20.com]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru shouldn't look to post a 200-plus total if they get to bat first.

"They have had to bat first in their last three (home) matches. When they get to bat first, they feel they need to score 200, or else they would lose. Then you try to slog a lot, runs aren't scored, and then you end up short. I am saying that even if you score 190 while batting first, you can defend it because your bowling is very good," he said.

The analyst added that RCB have a formidable seam-bowling attack that is proficient with both the new and old ball.

"Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal have the best powerplay numbers with the new ball. They also have the best death numbers. So you will do the job with 190. So don't think you need to score 200-250 if you get to bat first," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that RCB should win Thursday's game as they are the better team. He added that a win against RR would leave them potentially just two wins away from qualification, with a home victory also implying that things have finally started changing for good.

