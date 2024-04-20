"He is looking slightly 50-50 against spin" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant heading into Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 clash vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Aakash Chopra has noted that the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant has not been as good against spin as he has been against pace heading into his side's IPL 2024 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The two sides will square off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20. With six points from seven games, the Capitals are placed sixth on the points table. A win against SRH will help them join four other teams, including their opponents, on eight points.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Pant as the first Delhi Capitals player to watch out for in Saturday's game.

"I want to pick Rishabh Pant as the first player from Delhi because he is the kind of player who can change the game in the middle overs. Rishabh Pant the keeper has been awesome, he is back. When you see his batting against pace, he is back. However, he is looking slightly 50-50 against spin," he said (8:00).

While acknowledging that the left-handed batter hasn't been as prolific against spin, the former India opener doesn't see the SRH spinners troubling him.

"He has not yet come back fully but the opposing team will not have too many spinners. (Aiden) Markram might not bowl, they don't get Shahbaz (Ahmed) to bowl his full overs, and Mayank Markande won't be that useful on this ground because I feel the ground is very small. So Rishabh Pant is my first player to watch out for," Chopra explained.

Pant is the Delhi Capitals' highest run-getter in IPL 2024. The wicketkeeper-batter has smashed 210 runs at a strike rate of 156.71 in seven innings but has been slightly more circumspect against spin.

"If he stays for six overs, he sways the powerplay in your favor" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk

Jake Fraser-McGurk has played two enterprising knocks in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Jake Fraser-McGurk as the second Delhi Capitals player in focus against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

"My second player is Jake Fraser-McGurk. He is Australian and the opposing captain is also from Australia. Hyderabad might be able to plan better. They might bring spin at the start because Jake needs to be stopped but the pitch will be good for Jake. If he stays for six overs, he sways the powerplay in your favor," he reasoned (8:40).

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Kuldeep Yadav as the third key player for the Capitals.

"My third player is Kuldeep Yadav. I know it's a small ground but Kuldeep, because I will bowl him against Travis Head - remember he got out to Noor Ahmad. Abhishek Sharma and after that Heinrich Klaasen and Markram, I will bowl him against everyone. If you get a chance, get Kuldeep Yadav to bowl eight overs," Chopra noted.

Kuldeep has picked up six wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 6.06 in four games in IPL 2024. Khaleel Ahmed (10) and Mukesh Kumar (8) are the only bowlers to have taken more wickets for the Capitals this season.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

Poll : Has Rishabh Pant looked more comfortable against pace than spin in IPL 2024? Yes No 15 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback