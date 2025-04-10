Social media site X erupted with fans of various hues reacting to the news of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 with an elbow fracture.

The news got more dramatic as it was confirmed that MS Dhoni would lead the Chennai-based franchise for the remainder of the season. Dhoni had earlier made way for Gaikwad as captain ahead of IPL 2024.

Several supporters of the franchise echoed in favor of the decision, while others were left ruing the loss that it signalled. CSK, to be sure, have had one of their worst seasons so far and currently languish in the ninth position of the table.

One X user lashed out at Ruturaj Gaikwad, mentioning that the latter had not contributed much to Chennai's cause this season, and that the supporters would hardly miss him. He also expressed hope of moving upwards in the league table.

"Not like Ruturaj has contributed anything this season. We will hardly miss him. He had only made things worse till now. We have seen things worse now we can only go upwards from here," they wrote.

"Whole CSK should be ruled out. Wat can Rutu do. Everyone worst batting ..no intention to win (sic)," wrote another supporter.

"Good decision Ruturaj this team was made by Dhoni and he should lead this team," wrote a fan.

"This will be a turn around for Chennai from here," tweeted an optimisic user.

"CSK without Ruturaj? No problem! As always, just sit back and let Dhoni fix everything," said another.

The move to bring MS Dhoni back as captain may help CSK

This move to bring MS Dhoni back as the captain may end up working well for the franchise, as it was under his leadership that they won their five IPL trophies. The former India captain is known to be a shrewd tactician behind the stumps.

Dhoni, who has won two World Cups for India as well as an ICC Champions Trophy, is perhaps the right man to bring Chennai's doomed IPL 2025 campaign back on track. If nothing else, they cannot sink lower than what they have thus far.

The Super Kings have lost four out of the five matches they have played so far. CSK have been kept away from the wooden spoon by the SunRisers Hyderabad, who were the runner-up of IPL 2024.

