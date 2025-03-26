“He must’ve only heard ‘100, 100, 100, 100’” - Former CSK batter’s subtle dig at Mumbai players after Shreyas Iyer’s 97 in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Team India batter Ambati Rayudu hailed Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer for his selflessness in the 2025 IPL clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25. Rayudu was also impressed by Iyer's refusal to play for his century, saying Mumbai batters are usually hungry for three-figure scores.

The 30-year-old was on 97 from 42 deliveries entering the final over of the PBKS innings. However, Shashank Singh played the entire 20th over and smashed 23 runs off Mohammed Siraj, denying Iyer an opportunity to score his maiden IPL century.

In response to Robin Uthappa's massive praise for Iyer's selflessness, Rayudu told ESPNcricinfo (via India Today):

"Especially coming from a Bombay batsmen. That’s quite a change. While growing up in Bombay, he must've only heard '100, 100, 100, 100."

Uthappa had said on Star Sports:

"At a time like that, even as team man, you want to give the strike to the strike to the guy close to a hundred. You've got to 225 already, and you’re thinking ‘I want to get allow my captain get a 100”. But to get that instruction from the captain himself, saying - ‘hey, don't worry about my hundred, the balls that can be it, put it away. That's your job, that's your role’. That for me tells you miles and acres about what a good leader this guy (Shreyas Iyer) is. It's so important for a team like Punjab Kings."

Iyer's brilliant knock of 97* from 42 balls helped PBKS post a massive total of 243/5 in 20 overs. His bowlers then produced an admirable performance to defend the total and help PBKS pull off an 11-run victory to open their IPL 2025 campaign.

"Shreyas, from ball one, said don't worry about my hundred" - Shashank Singh on GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

PBKS batter Shashank Singh revealed that skipper Shreyas Iyer asked him to maximize the last over of their batting innings without worrying about Iyer's century. Shashank continued his red-hot form from last year, scoring a breathtaking 44* off 16 deliveries.

At the halfway stage, he told the host broadcasters (Via ESPNcricinfo):

"Yes, it was a good cameo. But looking at Shreyas, that motivated me even more. Let me be very honest - Shreyas, from ball one, said, 'Don't worry about my hundred!' Just watching the ball and reacting to it. I try and make sure I get the boundaries."

While Shashank was one of PBKS' retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Iyer moved to the franchise from the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Iyer led KKR to their third IPL title last year and was acquired by PBKS for a whopping ₹26.75 crores.

