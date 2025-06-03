"He has never lost a final" - Aakash Chopra on RCB bowling ahead of IPL 2025 final vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Josh Hazlewood is a crucial cog in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowling lineup heading into the IPL 2025 final. He also pointed out that the Australian seamer hasn't lost a summit clash to date.

Ad

RCB will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. With 21 scalps at an economy rate of 8.30 in 11 innings, Hazlewood is the Bengaluru-based franchise's highest wicket-taker this season.

Reflecting on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling in a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted Hazlewood's outstanding record in finals.

"In fast bowling, Josh Hazlewood. He has not lost a final to date. To whichever final he has gone, whether it's the BBL (Big Bash League), World Cup, or WTC (World Test Championship), he has never lost a final. He is playing another final," he said (15:10).

Ad

Trending

Ad

While observing that Hazlewood's presence elevates RCB's bowling standard, Chopra added that Yash Dayal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also fared decently for the franchise.

"As soon as he comes, there is an upgrade in RCB's bowling. When he is not there, they go downwards. He is making that kind of a difference. Then, the way Yash Dayal bowled against Chennai in the end. Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes and dismisses batters with leg-cutters," he elaborated.

Ad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 9.27 in 13 innings in IPL 2025. Yash Dayal has accounted for 12 dismissals at an economy rate of 9.82 in 14 innings this season.

"What a phenomenal story" - Aakash Chopra on Krunal Pandya ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Krunal Pandya has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.61 in 14 innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Krunal Pandya has had an impressive run as an all-rounder in IPL 2025.

Ad

"Krunal Pandya, what a phenomenal story. Underrated once again. He has been playing for many years, but the performances have been okay. You say he is a defensive bowler and that he does a good job with the bat once in a while. You don't stand up and take notice," he said.

While observing that Krunal isn't noticed as much as his younger brother Hardik Pandya, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the spin-bowling all-rounder has given a few match-defining performances this season.

Ad

"You look more towards the younger brother. You look slightly less towards the elder brother, but he has won two Player of the Match awards. The innings he played in Delhi was his best-ever IPL knock. The way he bowled the last over in Mumbai, and the way Bengaluru beat Kolkata in the first match, where he picked up wickets, look at the contributions throughout the season," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra noted that one also remembers Suyash Sharma's three wickets in RCB's eight-wicket Qualifier 1 win against PBKS. He added that the popular belief was that the three-time IPL runners-up's spin attack was weak, but Krunal and Suyash have proved that wrong.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More