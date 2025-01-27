"He has been picked because of one word" - Aakash Chopra on Dhruv Jurel being chosen over Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer for IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Former India player Aakash Chopra has reckoned that Dhruv Jurel was picked in the Men in Blue's squad for the ongoing T20I series against England based on potential. He also noted that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer couldn't have been picked ahead of Jurel as the hosts needed a second wicketkeeper-batter.

India enjoy a 2-0 lead in the five-match series against England heading into the third T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. Jurel wasn't part of the playing XI in the first game in Kolkata but played as a specialist batter in the second T20I in Chennai after Rinku Singh was ruled out due to a back injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked why Jurel was selected as a specialist batter ahead of players like Gaikwad and Iyer.

"Dhruv Jurel has been picked because you need a second wicketkeeper in the team. It's a five-match series, so you really want a second keeper. He has been picked because of one word, and that is potential. I don't mind it," he responded (1:30).

Chopra pointed out that selectors need to take bold calls at times.

"Questions might be asked many times by comparing players' performances. However, in the end, as a selector, you need to see the potential. You need to take a brave call at times, for which you might be criticized occasionally," he observed.

Dhruv Jurel scored four runs off five deliveries in the second T20I against England. The Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter has aggregated 10 runs at a paltry average of 5.00 in his two T20I innings.

"They are not great numbers" - Aakash Chopra on Dhruv Jurel's T20 numbers

Dhruv Jurel has scored 449 runs at an average of 20.40 in 32 T20 innings. [P/C: Getty]

While highlighting that Dhruv Jurel has impressed in Test cricket, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter hasn't been prolific in the Indian Premier League and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"Remember, this was the same Dhruv Jurel who gave a Player of the Match performance in the Ranchi Test, and he played like wow. He is a very decent batter. There is no doubt that he doesn't have the numbers as of now. If you check his T20 numbers, whether it's the IPL or SMAT, they are not great numbers," he said (2:10) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that selections can't be done purely based on numbers.

"However, the selection is done by looking beyond the numbers at times, and I am okay with it. If the selection had to be done only based on numbers, you won't get a better statistician than Mohandas Menon, he could have picked the entire team. You appoint Test cricketers like Ajit Agarkar and company so that they take a slight gut call based on potential," Chopra elaborated.

However, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Ruturaj Gaikwad could have been selected as the current squad does not have a third opener. He also questioned why Jitesh Sharma was dropped as he was taken to South Africa and didn't get to play a game.

