Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shikhar Dhawan led from the front against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 9.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 99 runs off just 66 balls at a strike rate of 150, including five sixes and 12 fours.

He ensured PBKS post a respectable total of 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first, despite suffering a batting order collapse. Sam Curran was the only other batter to reach double figures for Punjab.

Dhawan previously scored 40 and 86* against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), respectively. The left-hander is currently the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2023, with 217 runs in three games.

Fans were overjoyed to witness Shikhar Dhawan's sublime form in the IPL ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played on home soil later this year.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Saifullah khan @Saif_Speaks66 Shikhar Dhawan is re inventing himself at the age of 37. He is here to play the World Cup 2023.. #PBKSvSRH Shikhar Dhawan is re inventing himself at the age of 37. He is here to play the World Cup 2023.. #PBKSvSRH

Aakashsinh Parmar🇮🇳 @ASPaakashsinh



Failure occured, Leader took it up

#ShikharDhawan #IPL2023 Captain Dhawan leading from front under pressure! Lone warriorFailure occured, Leader took it up @SDhawan25 Captain Dhawan leading from front under pressure! Lone warrior Failure occured, Leader took it up @SDhawan25 #ShikharDhawan #IPL2023

Nitin Mante @mantenitin I strongly believe #ShikharDhawan should be a part of the ODI World cup team because the way Rohit and Ishan are playing miserable #PBKSvSRH I strongly believe #ShikharDhawan should be a part of the ODI World cup team because the way Rohit and Ishan are playing miserable #PBKSvSRH

Abhinav Tripathy @AbhinavAT_07 Shikhar Dhawan has a lot of cricket left in him. Shame on Indian team selectors for dropping him because of his age. He is far better than Kishan, Rohit, Rahul currently. Shikhar Dhawan has a lot of cricket left in him. Shame on Indian team selectors for dropping him because of his age. He is far better than Kishan, Rohit, Rahul currently.

Vaibhav @Divyans05789599 People can write off form but they can should never write off character. Shikhar Dhawan is that character People can write off form but they can should never write off character. Shikhar Dhawan is that character

Akshat Thakur @iakshatthakur @cricketaakash Shikhar Dhawan should be in India team hope he continues the form @cricketaakash Shikhar Dhawan should be in India team hope he continues the form

supremo ` @hyperKohli Underrated in IPL, underrated in ODIs, underrated in ICC events, underrated in Cricket talks - Shikhar Dhawan! Underrated in IPL, underrated in ODIs, underrated in ICC events, underrated in Cricket talks - Shikhar Dhawan! https://t.co/hTMyOYfqI3

Bobbyverine🐺 @DebajitDey19

#ShikharDhawan #bcci #ipl Its world cup year and Shikhar Dhawan is giving his everything out of him. Hope @BCCI is closely looking every move. He deserves to be in ODI squad for upcoming series in Westindies Its world cup year and Shikhar Dhawan is giving his everything out of him. Hope @BCCI is closely looking every move. He deserves to be in ODI squad for upcoming series in Westindies#ShikharDhawan #bcci #ipl https://t.co/cjgcQgM2RU

Sensei Kraken Zero @YearOfTheKraken Shikhar Dhawan ko lena chahiye world cup ke liye Shikhar Dhawan ko lena chahiye world cup ke liye

“One of the best” – Shikhar Dhawan reacts to his one-man show vs SRH

Shikhar Dhawan was content with his exceptional knock against Hyderabad on Sunday. He called it one of his best knocks in the T20 tournament.

Speaking to the host broadcaster at the mid-innings break, Dhawan said:

“I am glad that the Hyderabad crowd still remembers me. I have played a few ones. This was one of the best, maybe."

The 37-year-old reckoned that Punjab can defend the total.

"It is good because I played till the end and the wickets were falling from the other end. So, we have got to a respectable total and given ourselves a chance," he added.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

