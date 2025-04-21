"He is probably only 2 wickets behind his best season" - Aakash Chopra lauds RCB's bowling after IPL 2025 win vs PBKS

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the upgrade in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) bowling has been one of their biggest positives in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the RCB seamers have been outstanding, and Krunal Pandya has almost matched his season-best wicket tally in just eight games.

Krunal registered figures of 2/25 in four overs as RCB restricted the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 157/6 in Match 37 of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur on Sunday, April 20. The visitors then chased down the target with seven wickets and as many deliveries to spare to maintain their all-win record in away games.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised the RCB seamers' performance in IPL 2025. He also noted that their spinners have complemented their pacers very well.

"Their economy rates in the powerplay and death overs are towards the top. Top and tail, they are absolutely outstanding. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) hasn't picked up wickets with the new ball, but he remains economical. Yash Dayal picks up wickets. Josh Hazlewood has been an outstanding upgrade," Chopra said (6:55).

"The one thing that is happening good for RCB this year is the upgrade in bowling, in which the fast bowling has been outstanding. There is one more thing as well. Krunal Pandya, after eight games, is already close to his best season. He is probably only two wickets behind his best season. Suyash Sharma also bowled well. Romario Shepherd picked up just one wicket, but it was Shreyas Iyer's, he added.

With 12 scalps at an economy rate of 8.39 in eight innings, Josh Hazlewood is RCB's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025. While Krunal Pandya has accounted for 10 dismissals, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8), Yash Dayal (7) and Suyash Sharma (4) have also struck vital blows.

"This team cannot do well if Shreyas doesn't do well" - Aakash Chopra on PBKS' concerns after IPL 2025 loss vs RCB

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed cheaply in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against RCB. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on the Punjab Kings' batting in their IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Aakash Chopra noted that Priyansh Arya (22 off 15) and Prabhsimran Singh (33 off 17) tend to throw away their wickets, with Shreyas Iyer's (6 off 10) third consecutive failure also hurting the franchise.

"Punjab, your two young uncapped openers play well. They start destructively, but both of them always throw away their wickets. That is one thing you will have to correct. Shreyas Iyer has had three low scores. This team cannot do well if Shreyas doesn't do well. Shreyas will have to get back to scoring ways," he said (8:15) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that PBKS might also be in a dilemma about whom to choose between Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, with the latter being bowled for a two-ball one in Sunday's game after failing to read a Suyash Sharma googly.

"Nehal (Wadhera) got run out wrongly. Marcus Stoinis couldn't figure out the ball. Now they are unable to understand. If they play Maxi, he bowls at least. If they play Stoinis, he hit a few sixes in one match, but he batted well in only one match, and is unable to bowl well at all. So they are slightly worried about that aspect," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that the Punjab Kings shouldn't be too concerned about losing a game. However, he added that Shreyas Iyer and company have a few things to consider from a batting point of view.

