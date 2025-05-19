"He reminds me a little of Suresh Raina" - Aakash Chopra lauds PBKS batter's knock in IPL 2025 win vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Nehal Wadhera for playing a match-defining knock in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He opined that the left-handed batter's game against spin was similar to Suresh Raina's.

Wadhera scored 70 runs off 37 deliveries as PBKS set RR a 220-run target in Match 59 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur on Sunday, May 18. The visitors then restricted Sanju Samson and company to 209/7 to register a 10-run win, which sealed their berth in the playoffs after the Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the evening game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that Wadhera's strokeplay against spin reminded him of Raina.

"Nehal Wadhera played extremely well. He is technically very compact. When he plays against spin, he reminds me a little of Suresh Raina. When he plays inside-out shots and the way he uses his feet, it seems it is like him (Raina)," he said (14:50).

Chopra praised the youngster for his ability to control the game.

"He keeps the game in control. It never seems like he is behind the game. He is slightly ahead of the game. Whether it is while chasing or batting first, he controls those innings. He likes Rajasthan. He scored a fifty the last time he played against them, and he played an excellent 70-run knock here," he observed.

Nehal Wadhera struck five fours and as many sixes during his 70-run knock. He added 67 runs for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer (30 off 25) after PBKS had been reduced to 34/3 in the fourth over.

"He comes across as a street-smart cricketer" - Aakash Chopra lauds Shashank Singh's knock in PBKS' IPL 2025 win vs RR

Shashank Singh scored an unbeaten half-century in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against RR. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra lauded Shashank Singh (59* off 30) for playing the finisher's role to perfection in PBKS' IPL 2025 clash against RR.

"Shashank Singh was retained. They said they needed him as a finisher, and he comes across as a street-smart cricketer. He has matured in the furnace of local cricket. He knows how to drive the game and which bowler to hit where. He knows his strengths very well," he said (15:40).

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Shashank also led his side well in Shreyas Iyer's absence.

"He doesn't take too many risks and knows which bowler he needs to score more runs against. He was also the stand-in captain this time because Shreyas had an injured finger. He used the bowlers well. He brought Arshdeep (Singh) in the 19th over and gave him the 17th over as well. He just moved the pieces at the right time," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra also appreciated Harpreet Brar (3/22 in four overs) for bowling a match-winning spell during RR's chase. He noted that the performance will hold Shreyas Iyer and company in good stead as they will play their remaining two league games at the same venue.

