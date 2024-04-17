"He's blocked out everyone" - Rovman Powell hopes to see Sunil Narine reverse his retirement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Following Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine's epic hundred at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 17, Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Rovman Powell claimed that West Indies are pulling all the stops to convince the former to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Powell suggested that Narine is not quite willing to come out of retirement despite him putting in the idea continuously.

The Trinidadian announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023, having represented the West Indies in the 2012 and 2014 T20 World Cups. However, he hasn't played for the national team since August 2019. Nevertheless, he remains a tempting prospect, especially since West Indies are the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup alongside the USA.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Powell who captains the West Indies' T20I side was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

"For the last 12 months, I've been whispering in his (Narine's) ears, but he's blocked out everyone. I've asked [Kieron] Pollard, [Dwayne] Bravo, [Nicholas] Pooran. Hopefully, before they select the team, they can crack his code."

Narine reached his half-century off only 29 deliveries against the Royals. The spin-bowling all-rounder got to his maiden ton in the next 20 balls to lift the Knight Riders to 223. However, Jos Buttler's 107* carried the Royals to a stunning last-ball win.

"The morale in the team is very good" - Rovman Powell

Rajasthan Royals after their epic win. (Credits: Twitter)

Powell, who played a cameo of 26 off 13 balls against KKR, suggested that he only wanted to play out Narine's over, but the circumstances meant he had to go after the spinner.

"The morale in the team is very good, even when I am not playing the communication has been very good and as an international player, I really appreciate when the communication is precise and clear. The guys are in good space and long may that continue. I didn't plan to take on Sunil, I knew he's their best bowler, but when it comes down to 80 off 30, you have to take your chances. I backed my strengths, took my chances, and came off today," he explained.

Powell smashed two sixes and a four off Narine's final over before perishing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback