"He’s someone Australians love to hate" - Josh Hazlewood on Cheteshwar Pujara 

Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood has said that Cheteshwar Pujara makes bowlers earn his wicket regardless of how many overs the bowler bowls to him. So, the New South Wales bowler revealed that Australians 'love to hate' Pujara.

The Saurashtra batter has proved a headache for the Australians in Test cricket in the last few years. The right-hander was the leading run-getter for India in two of the last four Test series between the two sides and played a key role in ensuring that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy didn't cross borders. He averages a healthy 50.83 in 24 Tests against Australia, scoring 2033 runs.

Speaking on RCB's podcast, Hazlewood underlined that Pujara is a world-class player and recalled his battles in Australia with the veteran batter.

"It’s a bigger thrill for the bowlers. I think when you do end up getting his wicket, it means you have earned it. It means you’ve put in a lot of hard work. Whether it is the fifth ball he faces, you’ve already bowled to him in the previous Test matches, you’ve earned that respect, and you’ve earned that wicket.

"He’s someone I’ve had some great tussles over the years, and, in particular, in Australia. He’s someone Australians love to hate, but he’s a fantastic player and I guess that is part of Test cricket. When you do get him out, you’ve earned it."

The 32-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2014, has dismissed Pujara seven times in the format, with the batter averaging a decent 39.66.

Josh Hazlewood doubtful for IPL 2023

Josh Hazlewood celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore might have to spend the upcoming IPL season without the services of one of their leading services. Hazlewood was with the Test squad during the recent series in India but returned home to continue his recovery from the Achilles injury that forced him to miss the first two games.

The right-arm seamer fetched a massive INR 7.75 crores in the auction ahead of the 2022 edition and performed well. He snared 20 wickets in 12 games at 18.85 with a four-wicket haul and is an expert with the new ball in hand. The Royal Challengers haven't announced a replacement yet, as they still lack clarity on his availability.

Poll : 0 votes