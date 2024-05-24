"He seemed very disappointed not winning the game for CSK"- Mohammad Kaif believes MS Dhoni isn't done after IPL 2024 heartbreak

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran MS Dhoni might not have played his last IPL game just yet. CSK were knocked out of the IPL 2024 playoffs race when they lost to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 27 runs in their final league game.

Kaif shed light on the visuals of a disappointed Dhoni sitting in the dugout as RCB players celebrated their win. The veteran wicketkeeper also later walked off into the dressing room and Kaif feels Dhoni may have the urge to come back once again and finish on a high.

Here's what Mohammad Kaif was quoted as saying to PTI about MS Dhoni:

"Personally, I don't think he's done, he could not win the game (last league match against RCB). In the last over after hitting a six, he got out. You could make out seeing his body language that he seemed very disappointed not winning the game for CSK."

While Dhoni will be turning 43 in July, Kaif feels as long as the legendary wicketkeeper-batter can strike the ball well, age isn't a factor. Dhoni scored 161 runs in 14 games at an outstanding strike rate of 220.55.

Mohammad Kaif on Shreyas Iyer's captaincy

Mohammad Kaif also spoke about Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer's leadership and how it played a massive role in them finishing top in the league phase. Kaif believes KKR dearly missed Iyer the captain in IPL 2023 as he had missed the season with a back surgery.

On this, Kaif stated:

"He (Iyer) missed the whole IPL last year and KKR probably missed his captaincy in 2023. The way he is changing the bowlers, and picking his playing XI, he looks very calm under pressure. In a tournament like the IPL, you have to be very composed, you have to know what's happening in the game and Iyer has come a long way. He has become a much better captain now."

Shreyas Iyer and Co. have made it to the IPL 2024 final and await the winners of the Qualifier 2 between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals on Friday, May 24.

