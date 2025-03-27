“He was a set batter” - Former Orange Cap winner slams Yashasvi Jaiswal after RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Indian Premier League (IPL) legend Robin Uthappa has criticized Yashasvi Jaiswal’s failure to convert his start into a big score. The remarks came after the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets with 15 balls to spare in match number six.

Uthappa pointed out that Jaiswal was set better and should’ve converted his start into a big one after spending a tough time settling at the crease, but wasted the opportunity. The cricketer-turned-commentator apparently hinted at how Quinton de Kock constructed his innings, scoring an unbeaten 97 to take his team over the line.

Jaiswal scored 29 runs off 24 balls at a strike rate of 120.83, including two maximums and as many boundaries. The left-handed batter holed out to Harshit Rana at long-on off Moeen Ali’s bowling in the ninth over.

Uthappa told Jio Hotstar (via ANI):

“This was an opportunity for him to take on the responsibility and guide his team through. He was a set batter on a pitch that wasn't the easiest for batting.”

“When I say that, I mean in comparison to the high-scoring surfaces we see today, especially with the impact player rule allowing teams to field up to eight specialist batters, plus an all-rounder, effectively giving them nine batting options. With that depth, batters have the freedom to attack, but reading the conditions and match situation is crucial. Unfortunately, Yashasvi didn't do that today,” Uthappa added.

The opening batter previously departed for just one run in a mammoth 287-run chase against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their season opener. The Royals have failed to win their first two games, losing to SRH and KKR by 44 runs and eight wickets, respectively.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was retained by RR ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Yashasvi Jaiswal was retained by RR for INR 18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction following his exploits with the bat last season. He amassed 435 runs in 16 games at a strike rate of 155.91, including one ton and a fifty. Overall, he has 1637 runs in 55 matches with the help of two centuries and nine fifties.

RR will next lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

Click here to check out the full RR vs KKR IPL 2025 scorecard.

