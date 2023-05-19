"He is somebody who can make a difference as a leader, as a batter" - Dinesh Karthik backs Faf du Plessis to make a comeback at the World Cup 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes skipper Faf du Plessis should make an international comeback and partake in the upcoming 50-over World Cup later this year in India.

The former South African skipper has been in blistering form throughout the IPL season, scoring 702 runs at an average of 58.50 and a strike rate of 153.95. He is the current holder of the Orange Cap through 13 games and has scored eight half-centuries in the process.

In the team's most recent outing, Faf smashed 71 off 47 deliveries to help RCB defeat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a virtual must-win game in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18.

Speaking on the ICC Review, Dinesh Karthik felt that the Proteas would be missing a trick if Faf doesn't feature in their World Cup squad.

"I'm not at all surprised with Faf’s form because I think he's a terrific player," he stated. "He's a very good leader as well. In the last four, five years of IPL, he's been very consistent and he's just had another year where he's been even more consistent, even more effective, even more powerful."

"I think South Africa will be missing a trick if they don't take him to the World Cup," Karthik continued. "I think he is ready. He is somebody who can make a difference as a leader, as a batter. So I genuinely wish Faf says yes, when South Africa asks him because he will make an impact at that World Cup if he's there."

The 38-year-old last played for South Africa in the Test series against Pakistan in February 2021 before calling time on his International career.

Faf du Plessis captained the side in the 2019 World Cup and scored 387 runs at an average of 64.50 in nine games, including a brilliant 100 off 94 balls in what ended up being his final ODI against Australia.

The former Protea skipper also boasts of an excellent record in India, averaging 65.66 in 10 matches, and was instrumental in their 3-2 series win against India in India in 2015.

The ODI World Cup is set to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

"Felt 200 was a par score" - RCB skipper Faf du Plessis post win against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis spoke about feeling good about chasing 187 against the SunRisers Hyderabad, considering 200 was about par-score on the pitch in Hyderabad.

SRH posted a healthy total of 186/5 in their 20 overs on the back of a sparkling century by Heinrich Klaasen. In response, RCB chased the total down with relative ease on the back of a sensational 172-run partnership between the skipper himself and Virat Kohli.

"Amazing chase isn't it! That's my first reaction," du Plessis said at the post-game presentation. "Did feel walking off after first innings that it was a very good wicket. Felt 200 was a par score.

"Not many balls turned for the spinners. We're doing the right things from a batting perspective. We're going back to Chinnaswamy which will be an amazing game. A lot of fans coming in and another must-win for us."

With the win, RCB are still in contention for playoff qualification and moved to 14 points in 13 games.

They will take on the Gujarat Titans in their final game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, May 21.

