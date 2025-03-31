"He doesn't have to spoon-feed me" - Varun Chakaravarthy opens up on his bond with Sunil Narine ahead of MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy recently shared his views on playing alongside Sunil Narine for the franchise in the IPL. The Tamil Nadu leg spinner commented that, having played with the West Indian cricketer for a number of seasons, he can learn new tricks by just observing his senior partner.

Ad

Narine (36) is the leading wicket-taker for KKR in the IPL. In 178 matches, he has picked up 181 scalps at an average of 25.40 and an economy rate of 6.73, with seven four-fers and one five-fer to his credit. Chakaravarthy is third on the list. In 72 IPL matches for KKR, he has picked up 85 wickets at an average of 23.84 and an economy rate of 7.51, with one five-fer and one four-fer.

Ahead of the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31, Chakaravarthy shared his thoughts on his bond with Narine. Speaking on JioHotstar's special show Gen Bold, he said (as quoted by ANI):

Ad

Trending

"Now that I've played five years alongside him--this is my sixth year with him--we don't need to communicate as much anymore. He doesn't have to spoon-feed me. Whatever I can learn, I can just observe what he is doing. Of course, if I have doubts, I always go up to him and talk to him.

Ad

"We have always bowled well in tandem, and he has been the most valuable player in T20 cricket from the very beginning. Even this year, he will be the MVP," the 33-year-old went on to add.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Narine missed KKR's previous IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati as he was unwell. He is expected to be fit for Monday's clash against MI. On the other hand, Chakaravarthy has been part of both of KKR's matches in IPL 2025. He picked up 1-43 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and registered figures of 2-17 against RR.

Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy played key roles in KKR's IPL 2025 triumph

Both Narine and Chakaravarthy were key members of the KKR squad that dominated IPL 2024 and ended up winning the edition. Narine came up with a terrific all-round effort. He hammered 448 runs in 14 innings at an average of 34.85 and an economy rate of 180.74, with one hundred and three half-centuries. With the ball, he claimed 17 scalps, averaging 21.64 at an economy rate of 6.69.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As for Chakaravarthy, the leg spinner claimed 21 scalps in 14 innings at an average of 19.14 and an economy rate of 8.04, with a best of 3-16. He had also picked up 20 wickets in the previous edition of the T20 league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback