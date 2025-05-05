“He still wants to play another two or three cycles” - Teammate’s huge statement on Andre Russell’s future after KKR vs RR IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakaravarthy backed all-rounder Andre Russell to play another two to three IPL cycles after his heroic performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4. Russell just turned 37 a few days earlier (April 29) and has been playing the IPL since 2012.

After helping KKR win their third title with strong all-around performances last year, the West Indian veteran had struggled in the ongoing season until the RR clash. However, he broke out of his slump with a breathtaking 57* off 25 deliveries to help KKR post a massive 206/4 in 20 overs.

Russell also bowled an excellent penultimate over in RR's spirited run-chase, helping KKR win by two runs.

Talking about Russell's future in the post-match press conference, Chakaravarthy said (via India Today):

"As far as I've spoken to him and interacted with him, he still wants to play another two or three cycles of the IPL - which is easily six more years. He looks fine and fit. It doesn't matter how old you are, as long as you're contributing to the team. That's the mindset. In franchise cricket, no one's going to question that."

Russell is among the most accomplished all-rounders in IPL history, with over 2,600 runs and 123 wickets in 138 outings.

"He can hammer spin" - Varun Chakaravarthy on Andre Russell's batting

Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed the narrative on Andre Russell's frailties against spin, stating that the all-rounder can smash spinners at will. The KKR all-rounder struggled to get going against the RR spinners, scoring only two from his first nine deliveries.

However, Russell teed off once the pacers returned to reach his half-century off 22 balls.

"That's not true - it's not like he can't hit spin. He can hammer spin; we've all seen it before. Even in net practice, he smashes it. But today, he chose a different approach, and that was very smart from him. I could see that, and I can tell you it's part of his development," said Varun (via aforementioned source).

Meanwhile, KKR's win was their second consecutive and fifth overall in 11 outings (one rained-off match). The defending champions are still in playoff contention, sitting sixth on the points table with three league-stage games remaining.

KKR will take on the struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7.

