"He tied my hands" - Yuzvendra Chahal recalls hilarious off-field incident with Andrew Symonds 

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared the dressing room with Australia's Andrew Symonds during the IPL in 2011. The two were part of the Mumbai Indians squad and became close friends thereafter.

On the RCB Podcast, Chahal spoke of his relationship with the burly all-rounder, revealing how a drunk Symonds tied him during a party. He said the Aussie, along with James Franklin, tied his hands and legs.

He also mentioned they taped his mouth shut, but forgot about it and he finally managed to free himself the next morning with the help of a cleaner.

Chahal said:

"It happened in 2011 when Mumbai Indians won the Champions League. Andrew Symonds drank a lot of "fruit juice" during a party. He tied my hands and James Franklin tied my legs. The task for me was to open it. But then, they forgot that they had put a tape on my mouth. The next morning, a cleaner came and saw me and got me out of it."

While Chahal stayed with the Mumbai Indians for three seasons, it was his subsequent move to Royal Challengers Bangalore that took his career to the next level.

"Nobody bid for me" - Yuzvendra Chahal

The crafty spinner spoke of how no franchise showed interest when his name came up at the IPL auction ahead of the 2014 season, but felt calm when RCB bid for him.

"Nobody bid for me when my name was first announced in the auction. But I was relieved when finally RCB showed interest as at least I would get a chance to feature in the tournament," he said.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Excitement levels 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙤 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 #IPLAuction Excitement levels 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙠 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙤 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 #IPLAuction 🙌Excitement levels 🆙 https://t.co/N8R8167nAT

Also Read Article Continues below

Chahal is set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. He has set his base price at ₹ 2 crore.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan