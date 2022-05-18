"He is a tried and tested option for KKR" - Pragyan Ojha backs Sunil Narine to open the innings against LSG in IPL 2022 

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha believes that Sunil Narine could be deployed back to the top of the order for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two-time winners are in need of a new opening combination for their last league game following Ajinkya Rahane's injury.

KKR head into a must-win encounter against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a bid to remain alive for a playoff spot.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side have already experimented with five opening combinations over the course of the tournament. The likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings and Baba Indrajith have all been used at the top of the order.

Ojha said that since Narine is a tried and tested option for KKR. Speaking on Cricbuzz, he explained:

"Sunil Narine is a tried and tested option for KKR at the top of the order. He is an attacking option. With that you can pick a player in the middle order as a dynamic option."

KKR struggled with inconsistency in terms of results and personnel over the course of the campaign. Despite a bright start, the team were derailed by a five-match losing streak that brought them to the bottom half of the points table.

Terming the prospect of assessing the playing XI for the franchise as confusing, former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel said during the same interaction:

"They can look to bring Aaron Finch in for Sam Billings. In place of Rahane, they can introduce an Indian bowler. To bring in a wicket-keeper, they will have to drop someone else for Sheldon Jackson. Another option is to bring in Sheldon Jackson for Ajinkya Rahane or take a chance with Aman Khan. There is so much confusion because there have been that many changes."

Apart from Rahane, the franchise will also be without the services of Pat Cummins, who departed for Australia following a hip injury.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side have made a late surge in the tournament with back-to-back wins, but it could prove to be too late if other results do not go in their favor.

"It is clear that there is confusion in their approach and thinking" - Parthiv Patel on KKR's misfortune

With several of their key batters like Venkatesh Iyer not finding form, the management were forced to introduce constant changes to find their ideal playing XI.

Iyer was demoted down the order to freshen things up, and was even dropped altogether for a contest. Narine has continued to be used as a floater, but to no avail.

Noting that there is clear confusion with their approach, Patel said:

"Narine sometimes opens the innings, the next game he is demoted to No.9. Venkatesh Iyer might have seen every number in the batting order. It is clear that there is confusion in their approach and thinking."

KKR will take on LSG in their final league stage match at the DY Patil Stadium on May 18 (Wednesday).

