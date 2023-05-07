"He did not want to go Teppanyaki"- Phil Salt reveals details of heated exchange with RCB's Mohammed Siraj in IPL 2023

Phil Salt recently disclosed the hilarious details of his heated conversation with Mohammed Siraj during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. Salt said that he had a disagreement with Siraj over where they would go for dinner.

During the fifth over of DC's innings, Salt whacked two sixes and a boundary off Mohammed Siraj's first three balls. The RCB pacer then fired a bouncer towards the DC batter. The umpire called it a wide. After the ball went past Salt, Siraj had a heated exchange with him.

On-field umpires and non-striker David Warner had to intervene and separate both players.

Speaking with Rilee Rossouw in an interview on IPLT20.com after the match ended, Phil Salt shared the details of that exchange.

"Were you and Siraj just organizing tomorrow night's dinner?" Rossouw asked.

"That's exactly what he said. He said, 'Where do you want go' and I said, 'Maybe Teppanyaki.' And then he fired up because he did not want to go Teppanyaki, he wanted to go to Bukhara. And I was like, 'easy, big fella," Salt hilariously replied.

"For a second I thought we were in Bengaluru"- Rilee Rossouw and Phil Salt talk about support for RCB in Delhi

Delhi Capitals hosted RCB for a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last night in Delhi. While it was DC's home venue, RCB received a lot of support from fans because of local boy Virat Kohli's presence.

Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw spoke about the same in their post-match chat:

"I know it's a home game for us, but there were a few RCB fans," Salt said.

"For a second I thought we were in Bengaluru," Rossouw added.

The Delhi Capitals moved up to the ninth spot in the IPL 2023 points table with a win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They will play their next match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 10.

Poll : 0 votes