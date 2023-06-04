"He will be a crucial factor for India's chances in the WTC final" - Dilip Vengsarkar on Virat Kohli ahead of the WTC 2023 Final

Former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar believes that Virat Kohli will be crucial for India to come out on top in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Kennington Oval, starting June 7.

Kohli is coming off an outstanding IPL season, scoring 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139.82. The right-handed batter also smashed back-to-back centuries against the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Gujarat Titans to cap off the campaign.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on Kohli's recent remarks on not changing his approach in T20s with Test cricket in mind, Dilip Vengsarkar said:

"He is a vastly experienced cricketer so if he has said something about his batting, he is the best judge. We all know what he can do. He is a world-class player and no doubt he will be a crucial factor for India's chances in the WTC final. It will be a treat to watch if he gets going."

Despite laboring without a Test century since 2020, Virat Kohli broke out of his slump with a sensational 186 in the final Test of the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

Vengaskar also had high praise for young sensation Shubman Gill, referring to him as an all-format player.

"Shubman Gill is an outstanding cricketer," Vengsarkar said. "We expect a lot from him. He has a very bright future for India. He is a very skilful player. He has got a good temperament and all the other necessary qualities to play for India for a long time and developed into a match-winner."

"If you look at his batting carefully, the strokes he plays are mostly according to the manual," he added. "They are all cricketing shots even in the T20 format. That is why he is an all-format player."

Gill had an incredible IPL season, scoring an outlandish 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. This included a phase with three centuries in four games, culminating with a breathtaking 129 off 60 balls in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians.

The 23-year-old has been in tremendous form across formats for India in 2023. He scored a fantastic maiden century in the final Test of the four-match series at home against Australia.

"He is a big match player and the occasion can't get any bigger than this" - Dilip Vengsarkar on Rohit Sharma

Rohit will be looking to rediscover his batting form for the crucial WTC final.

Dilip Vengsarkar also backed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to rise to the occasion in the high-voltage WTC final against Australia. The 36-year-old is coming off another poor IPL season, scoring 332 runs in 16 games for the Mumbai Indians at an average of 20.75.

While cautioning Rohit on transitioning from T20s to Test cricket, Vengsarkar remained optimistic about the skipper delivering the goods in the marquee game.

"Rohit's role will be very crucial both as a captain and also as an opener," Vengsarkar said. "He is a big match player and the occasion can't get any bigger than this. I hope he brings his A-game to the table. More than the form I think the fact that he will be straightaway coming to the Test match from T20s might be a bit of an issue."

"I wish they had a few practice games before the WTC final. When you go into a Test match as big as this and remember, there are no second chances, unlike a series, it is important you are prepared well," Vengsarkar added.

The former World Cup winner also backed Ajinkya Rahane to succeed in English conditions and insisted on KS Bharat donning the wicket-keeping gloves for the final.

"He (Rahane) has played good knocks in English conditions in the past," Vengsarkar continued. "His technique is such that he can adapt to the English conditions quickly. ( On the wicket-keeper dilemma) KS Bharat is the specialist wicketkeeper, so I think he should play."

India are set to play their second WTC final after the disappointment in the 2019-2021 edition against New Zealand, losing by eight wickets in Southampton.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to break their ICC trophy drought and bring home the silverware for the first time in 10 years.

