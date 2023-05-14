"He will soon play for India"- Ravi Shastri lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal for his IPL 2023 exploits

Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for his incredible performances in the IPL 2023 season so far. The young southpaw has already scored 575 runs in just 12 games and is second on the list of leading run-getters in the tournament so far.

Shastri feels Jaiswal has already done enough to be on the radar of the Indian selectors and that's a testament to the consistency the youngster has shown so far. Some of the shots he has played and the range he has shown have been absolutely breathtaking.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Ravi Shastri had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal:

"The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he's raised his graph. There is power in his game, there's timing. He has very bright future prospects."

Rinku Singh is a battle-hardened player: Ravi Shastri

There are some players who bring out their A-game to the table in crunch situations and Ravi Shastri feels Rinku Singh has just been that player for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season.

Rinku has played some incredible cameos when his team has been in trouble and there have been a couple of instances where he has finished the game on the last ball to clinch two points. On this, Shastri stated:

"Rinku Singh is the hero of Kolkata Knight Riders. His temperament is very strong and gets very comfortable in tough situations. He's a battle-hardened player. Rinku likes close matches and this ability to do well in crunch situations is what separates this player from others."

KKR play a virtual knockout game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday and Rinku Singh will once again be crucial if they want to stay alive in the playoff race.

