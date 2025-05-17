  • home icon
  Heavy rain lashes the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Heavy rain lashes the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 17, 2025 19:00 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Fans and players are waiting for rain to ease up at the Chinnaswamy Stadium (Image Credit: Getty)

The highly anticipated resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been marred by an unrelenting bout of showers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The venue was to host the clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 17, but the start has been delayed due to grim conditions.

Rain made an appearance at the venue during the lead-up to the contest as well. In a social media post by RCB, big-hitter Tim David was seen splashing around on the damp outfield. Furthermore, the forecast for the weekend also did not paint a promising picture.

Excited fans had gathered at the venue a couple of hours before the scheduled start, as there was no rain at that point. Sights of Virat Kohli's Test jerseys were being circulated on social media, while Ian Bishop and Aaron Finch had even conducted the pitch report.

But the weather has taken a turn for the worse since then. The pitch and the area surrounding it have been entirely covered as heavy rain continues to pelt down. Although the Chinnaswamy boasts a solid sub-air drainage system, the rain has to ease up for it to work its magic.

According to the latest update, although the intensity of the rain has reduced, it is still strong enough to keep everyone at bay for the time being.

Inclement weather has already affected matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025

The league stage clash between RCB and PBKS at the M Chinnaswamy was a 14-over per side affair as rain forced overs to be reduced. Despite the outfield being in a soggy state after the spell of showers, the ground was restored to an impeccable state in a short time for the match to proceed.

Rain has also marked its presence in other IPL 2025 matches like KKR vs PBKS, MI vs GT, and PBKS vs DC so far. With the rearranged schedule extending the tournament into the first week of June, rain might make appearances in many more IPL matches to come.

Edited by Gokul Nair
bell-icon Manage notifications