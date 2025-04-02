Hilarious video of RCB supporter getting bashed on live TV goes viral from LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A hilarious video of a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fan getting bashed in the stands during the IPL 2025 match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has gone viral. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted the game on Tuesday, April 1.

The incident mentioned above took place during the second innings of the match when PBKS were chasing 172. As the camera was focused on the spectators in the stadium during an over, an enthusiastic RCB fan tried to get himself visible on live TV by waving.

However, he also bent forward and put his hand on a PBKS fan's head and caused a disturbance, which resulted in him getting bashed. The video of the incident has gone viral, amassing more than 226K views and getting thousands of likes on X.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

PBKS beat LSG by eight wickets in the 13th match of IPL 2025 in Lucknow

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first on a two-paced surface. Nicholas Pooran (44), Ayush Badoni (41), Aiden Markram (28), and Abdul Samad (27) rescued LSG after they collapsed to 35/3, and helped them reach a respectable total of 171/7 in the first innings. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/43) was the pick of the PBKS bowlers.

It was one-way traffic in the chase as Prabhsimran Singh (69), Shreyas Iyer (52*), and Nehal Wadhera (43*) performed magnificently to power PBKS to 177/2 in 16.2 overs and secure their second consecutive win in IPL 2025. In the post-match presentation, Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer reflected on the victory, saying (via Business Standard):

"Absolutely this is the start we required and everyone implemented and played according to the plans we had in the meeting. See there is no right combination, the camaraderie and the synergy has to click.

He continued:

"You need to have similar kind of mindset and go out with one goal of winning the match. I always try to be in the present. Today's knock as well is history for me, I will look forward to the next match."

Who were the stand-out performers in the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match? Let us know your views in the comments section.

