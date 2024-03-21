"His name will be written in bold font" - Sanjay Manjrekar expects Rinku Singh to be a mainstay in Indian team post IPL 2024

Sanjay Manjrekar expects Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh to continue his impressive form in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

He opined that Rinku would be a regular feature in Team India's white-ball team after the culmination of IPL 2024. The southpaw performed admirably the previous season, finishing as the leading run-getter for Kolkata, mustering 474 runs across 14 outings.

Rinku earned his maiden India call-up following the breakthrough season and made his T20I debut against Ireland in August 2023. The talented youngster has impressed many with his batting exploits at the international level as well so far in his career.

Predicting a bring future for Rinku, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"I know he is already in the Indian team, but there's so much competition now. There's a long queue of batters wanting to get in. But Rinku Singh will be one guy that I think his name will be written in bold font."

Manjrekar also spoke about how Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might struggle to identify the right combination of their overseas players in IPL 2024. Suggesting that the team would have to deal with a problem of plenty, he added:

"Easily Sunrisers Hyderabad, because they just have too many foreign players. I don't know what they were doing in the auction, because there are just high-quality foreign players. In fact, they should make a request, 'Can we play seven?'"

SRH have handed over the captaincy reins to Australian pacer Pat Cummins ahead of IPL 2024. He replaced South African batter Aiden Markram in the leadership position.

Apart from Cummins, the other overseas players they roped in at the IPL 2024 mini-auction were Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga.

"Foolish to rule Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli out so soon" - Wasim Jaffer expects Team India's senior stars to shine at IPL 2024

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the upcoming edition as India look to build a strong team on the road to the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

While Sharma has been confirmed as the skipper for the showpiece event, recent reports have indicated that Kohli may not be a certainty. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, however, suggested that both the senior batters will have a brilliant IPL season this time around.

During the discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer remarked:

"I think the old guard (will prove that they've still got it) because it's foolish to rule Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli out so soon."

Jaffer also expressed his displeasure over the impact player rule, mentioning that that's one change he'd want to see in the IPL, adding:

"I personally would like the impact player rule to go. That's probably the change I would like to see."

The IPL 2024 opener will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.