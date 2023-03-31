"Hit me with all your criticisms"- Scott Styris gives his power rankings for teams ahead of IPL 2023 with RCB in pole position

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris ranked the ten teams participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 ahead of the opening encounter of the season on Friday (March 31).

He went on to award Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with the top position in his power rankings. Styris placed Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, and Rajasthan Royals in the next three spots.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants found themselves in the bottom half, with Kolkata Knight Riders occupying the last position.

Scott Styris took to his official Twitter handle and rated the 10 teams of IPL 2023. He tweeted:

Injury issues have plagued several franchises this year. Top players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and others are missing the tournament due to injury, which will dent their team's chances drastically.

"I don't see them lifting the trophy again" - Aakash Chopra on the chances of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently opined that defending champions Gujarat Titans may not win the IPL trophy this year. He reckoned that they could reach the playoffs stage, but their progression after that is doubtful.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, he previewed GT's chances ahead of IPL 2023 and said:

"I don't see them lifting the trophy again because it happens very rarely. Teams have been able to do it only twice. This team is good but can it replicate Mumbai and Chennai's record - I am not 100% certain. But they have the team that can reach the playoffs but I won't be terribly surprised if they don't reach the playoffs."

Chopra added:

"When Shubman Gill plays, he plays very well, he also has a T20I century to his name, but T20 is still not his strongest suit. Kane Williamson's stars have been on the wane in the T20 format. You might see some gaps in the middle order. A lot of focus will be on David Miller and Rahul Tewatia."

Do you agree with Styris and Chopra's views? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes