“How can a good IPL lead to a Test call-up?” - R Ashwin’s huge statement on Shreyas Iyer ahead of IPL 2025

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed the notion that a strong IPL 2025 season could potentially influence Shreyas Iyer's return to the Test side. Iyer is coming off a sensational 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, helping India remain unbeaten in their title run.

The 30-year-old has also been on a winning spiral in domestic cricket, leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL 2024 title and Mumbai to sweepstakes in all the prestigious events. Iyer lost his place in India's Test side during the home Test series against England early last year.

When one of the panelists on Ashwin's YouTube channel stated the possibility of Iyer's return to the Test side with a strong IPL 2025 season, he responded (via Hindustan Times):

"Tell me one thing: how can a good IPL lead to a Test call-up? How can you improve your Test credentials if you have a good IPL? If you do well in ODIs, someone writes an article about having that player in Tests. If someone does well in Tests, people start talking about return in T20Is. Isn't all this wrong? If you have a good IPL, then only your T20I credentials should improve."

Iyer enjoyed an outstanding 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, scoring 480 runs at an average of 68.57 in five matches. Yet, his Test average is under 37 after 14 outings, with only a lone century in 24 innings.

"Won't be surprised if he carries on in the IPL" - R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin backed Shreyas Iyer to continue his imperious form for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming 2025 IPL season. The right-hander has been in sparkling form for India in ODIs this year, averaging 53 at a strike rate of 93.59 in eight matches.

"Shreyas Iyer has done really well. The form he showed in the Champions Trophy, I won't be surprised if he carries on in the IPL. He is a fabulous player. He was instrumental in helping KKR win the title last season," said Ashwin.

Despite leading KKR to one of the most dominant single seasons in IPL history, Iyer was not retained by the franchise. However, PBKS went all-out for the IPL-winning captain at the 2025 auction, acquiring him for the second-highest price in league history at ₹26.75 crores.

It has been all doom and gloom for PBKS lately, with the side missing out on playoff qualification for a decade since their final run in 2014.

