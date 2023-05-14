How can RR qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs despite getting all out for 59 vs RCB?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a humiliating loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 112 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

This came after Sanju Samson and Co. were bundled out for 59 while chasing 172 runs. The massive defeat also affected their chances of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs and had a dampening effect on their net run rate (NRR).

The Royals now have 12 points in 13 games and have an NRR of +0.140. They can reach a maximum of 14 points if they defeat the Punjab Kings in their last group-stage game.

The franchise will also have to be reliant on other results to go in their favor to qualify for the playoffs. However, it’s worth mentioning that the Delhi Capitals (DC) and PBKS failed to qualify for knockout matches with 14 points in IPL 2022.

Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore, on the other hand, got two precious points and boosted their NRR to +0.166. They are now placed fifth in the standings with six wins in 12 games.

They now have 12 points and can reach a maximum of 16 points if they win their remaining two group-stage games. RCB will play against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in their remaining two group-stage fixtures.

“We’ve seen some funny things happen in the league stage” – Sanju Samson stays hopeful for RR’s playoff chances

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson seemed disappointed with the batting unit but didn’t completely rule his side out of the tournament. Speaking in the post-match show, the captain said:

“I don't think I have an answer to that yet. We all know the nature of the IPL, we’ve seen some funny things happen in the league stage.”

Samson added:

“We have to keep strong, take a day off and think about the game in Dharamshala. I think we need to end on a strong note. We have to take responsibility on the whole as a team for this performance.”

