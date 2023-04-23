How many matches have RCB won in green jersey?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are sporting a green jersey in their ongoing encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 23.
Since 2011, the Bengaluru-based franchise has donated saplings to the visiting team as part of the ‘Go Green’ initiative to promote afforestation and reduce air pollution.
As part of the initiative, the Bengaluru-based franchise is getting power from its 1422 solar panels. It’s also paying special tariffs to get more wind energy to power their home ground in IPL 2023.
In 2021, RCB donned a sky-blue kit instead of a green jersey in their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a tribute to healthcare workers for their contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Bangalore don't have a great record while donning the green jersey. They have managed to win only three of their first 11 games since 2011.
- 2011 – Won by nine wickets against now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala
- 2012 – Lost by five wickets to Mumbai Indians
- 2013 – Lost to Punjab Kings by seven wickets
- 2014 – Lost to Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets
- 2015 – No result vs Delhi Capitals
- 2016 – Won by 144 runs against now-defunct Gujarat Lions
- 2017 – Lost to KKR by six wickets
- 2018 – Lost to Rajasthan Royals by 19 runs
- 2019 – Lost to Delhi Capitals by four wickets
- 2020 – Lost to CSK by eight wickets
- 2022 – Won by 67 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Virat Kohli is leading RCB in the green kit for the first time since 2020
Virat Kohli is leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time in their green kit since 2020. This comes as regular skipper Faf du Plessis wouldn’t be able to field due to an injury he sustained while playing against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.
The 38-year-old is playing as an impact player for consecutive games this season, following their last outing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which RCB won by 24 runs under Kohli's captaincy.
As far as the match is concerned, RR won the toss and opted to field.
