How many players from India's T20 World Cup squad will feature in the IPL 2024 final?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 36 runs in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. Batting first, SRH put up 175-9 as Heinrich Klaasen top-scored with 50 off 34. In their chase, RR were held to 139-7 as Shahbaz Ahmed claimed 3-23 and Abhishek Sharma 2-24.

Following their impressive triumph over Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad now take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2024 final in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. This will be a replay of Qualifier 1 where KKR hammered SRH by eight wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In what can only be termed as an irony, not a single player picked in India's 15-member 2024 T20 World Cup squad will feature in the IPL 2024 final. Rinku Singh will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders but has been named as one of the reserves in the T20 World Cup squad.

There are four players from the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. The Indian team for the ICC event to be played in the United States and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29 will be led by Rohit Sharma.

MI skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the vice-captain of the team, which also features two more Mumbai Indians superstars, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. Mumbai finished last in the league stage of IPL 2024, winning only four of their 14 matches.

Expand Tweet

Three players from Rajasthan Royals are part of Team India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has retained his place as opener ahead of Shubman Gill, who has been named as a standby. RR skipper Sanju Samson has been picked as one of the two keeper-batters, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been rewarded for his consistent performances over the years.

India's T20 World Cup squad also features two players from Royal Challengers Bengaluru. One of them is of course Virat Kohli, who is the leading run-getter in IPL 2024, with 741 runs from 15 innings. The other Bengaluru player in Team India's squad is pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Three players from DC, two from CSK in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will make a comeback to international cricket during the World Cup after an impressive IPL 2024 campaign. He has not played for India since December 2022, when he suffered multiple injuries in a horrific car accident.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Pant, DC's spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav are also part of India's World Cup squad.

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube are the representatives from Chennai Super Kings in the World Cup squad. Only one player from Punjab Kings - left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh - has made the cut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback