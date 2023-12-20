“How will our fans feel?” – CSK captain MS Dhoni responds to die-hard RCB fan ahead of IPL 2024 season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni came up with a smart reply to a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan following the IPL 2024 Auction.

The fan asked the legendary wicketkeeper-batter to support the Bangalore-based franchise in pursuit of their maiden IPL trophy. The former India skipper wished the fan the best for the upcoming season but added that he has his limitations as the Super Kings captain.

Defending champions CSK have won five IPL trophies, joint-most alongside Mumbai Indians. The Bangalore-based franchise, however, has lost three finals (2009, 2011, and 2015) to now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Super KIngs, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively.

Here is how the interaction went:

RCB Fan:

“I’m a die-hard RCB fan from 16 years and like the way you’ve won five titles for CSK, I want you to come support us and win one trophy for us.”

MS Dhoni:

“You know, they are a very good team but also what you need to see is in cricket everything doesn’t go according to plan. So, if you’re talking about IPL, all the 10 teams, more often than not, if they have the full players, all of them are very strong teams."

"The problem arises if you’re missing a few players because of injury or reasons like that. So, they are a very good team and everybody has a fair chance in IPL.

He added:

“As of now, I’ve so many things to worry about including my own team. So, I would like to wish every team all the very best but more than that, I can’t really do much as of now because imagine me trying to come out of the way or to support or help some other team, how will our fans feel?”

CSK broke the bank for Daryl Mitchell and Sameer Rizvi at IPL 2024 Auction

MS Dhoni’s CSK paid hefty prices for Daryl Mitchell and Sameer Rizvi at the IPL 2024 Auction. They roped in Mitchell and Rizvi for ₹14 crore and ₹8.4 crore respectively. Other notable buys include Rachin Ravindra (₹1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (₹4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (₹2 crore), and Avanish Rao Aravelly (₹20 lakh).

Full CSK squad for IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, MS Dhoni, Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande.

