How will the points table look if today’s GT vs KKR IPL 2024 match is washed out?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are supposed to take part in the 63rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, but with unfavorable weather conditions, the chances of the match taking place are less.

Ahmedabad has been witnessing thunderstorms and rain, because of which the toss for the GT-KKR match has been delayed. If the match is abandoned, both sides will share one point each, meaning GT would have 11, while KKR would have 19 points at the end of the day.

If the match is washed out, KKR, who are currently on top of the points table, will confirm their place in the top two with 19 points to their name, and a game to spare. Gujarat, who are in the eighth spot, will become the third team to get knocked out after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The two teams, nonetheless, will continue to be placed where they are currently even if the match is abandoned. KKR will be the No. 1 team, while the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will continue being at No. 2 with 16 points to their name.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, with 14 points apiece, while the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will continue at No. 5, 6 and 7, respectively with 12 points each.

MI and PBKS, who are already out of the playoffs race, will be in No. 9 and No. 10 spots with eight points to their name.

Can GT qualify if the match is abandoned?

While KKR have already secured their playoffs spot, GT are still struggling and fighting hard to bag one of the three remaining places. But their campaign will come to an end if the GT-KKR match is washed out due to weather conditions.

Even if GT win their last league game against SRH, they will finish with 13 points, placing them below CSK and SRH, who are third and fourth in the table.

The KKR clash is a very crucial one for the Shubman Gill-led side, who kept their playoff hopes alive after a win against CSK in their previous fixture.

