"Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai ki koi bhi aake baja jaata hai" - Fans react as Anrich Nortje concedes 32 runs off last over in MI vs DC IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) ace pacer Anrich Nortje had another forgetful day at the office as he conceded 32 runs off the last over against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 7).

The speedster was hit for four sixes and two boundaries in the 20th over as Romario Shephard finished with a quick cameo of 39 runs off just 10 deliveries. 32 is the second-most runs hit in the 20th over of IPL ever.

Overall, Nortje finished with figures of 2/65 in his four overs at an economy rate of 16.20. He was earlier hit for 25, 20 and 25 runs by Riyan Parag, MS Dhoni and Rinku Singh in his last overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Anrich Nortje for his below-par outing this IPL season so far. One user shared a meme that read:

"Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai ki koi bhi aake baja jaata hai. (Am I a temple bell that everyone comes and rings me?)"

"I thought I was going to die" - Tim David reacts to Romario Shephard's last over carnage against Anrich Nortje in IPL clash

Tim David, who stayed unbeaten on 45 off 21, had one of the best seats to enjoy Romario Shephard's batting performnace from the non-striker's end. The Australian batter said that Romario provided the much-needed boost for MI in the last over. He said that he was frightened with the batting exploits in the last over against Anrich Nortje:

"One went out of the ground and everyone in the stands enjoyed that. Great effort today, we had to stand up after a tough start to the season. Shepherd put the hammer down in that last over."

David continued:

"Off-pace deliveries didn't feel like bouncing up high. Perfect finish (last over) and we have got some momentum I thought I was going to die when that ball came towards me (high full toss off Nortje that he managed to hit for six)."

Follow the MI vs DC IPL 2024 live score and updates here.