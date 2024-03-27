Hyderabad weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the SRH vs MI match in IPL 2024?

The eighth match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a defeat having lost their opening games of IPL 2024. While Mumbai went down against Gujarat Titans (GT) in a last-over thriller, Hyderabad almost pulled off a heist against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Chasing a mammoth 209-run target, Heinrich Klaasen almost powered the SunRisers home, but ultimately fell four runs short of the target.

With the tournament still in its early days, Mumbai and Hyderabad will look to put their campaign back on track with a win tonight. The five-time champions have history behind them, winning four of the last five encounters. However, this is a different SRH side that can upset any team on a given day.

The stage is set for an epic showdown and fans also have reasons to be delighted, as the weather forecast suggests that there is no chance of precipitation on Wednesday evening in Hyderabad. The cloud cover will also be insignificant tonight. Thus, a full 40-over game is on the cards when SRH host MI for an IPL 2024 match.

The temperature is also expected to be relatively low, ranging in the 30s. Humidity will also be relatively less, making it pleasant for players.

"It's really important to win at home" - SRH skipper Pat Cummins

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins recently underlined the importance of winning home games in a tournament like IPL.

Despite losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Aussie all-rounder will look to use the experiences of players who have played at this venue when they go up against MI.

"I think IPL is always...teams that have done well...you got to make your home a fortress. We've got some experienced (players) in our team that have played a lot here. So we'll use that experience. It's really important to win at home," Cummins told reporters.

