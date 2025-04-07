"I was not able to digest it" - Mohammed Siraj on Champions Trophy snub after winning second consecutive Player of the Match award in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj acknowledged that he couldn't digest his snubbing from Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Having won his second consecutive Player of the Match award in IPL 2025, the 31-year-old credited his family's presence in the crowd for lifting him.
The selectors had left out Siraj from the Champions Trophy squad despite a last-minute decision to exclude Jasprit Bumrah due to injury. However, their decision not to take Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh was vindicated as India won the Champions Trophy undefeated.
Siraj played an important role in GT's win over SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025 on Sunday. At the post-game presentation, Siraj said it hurt him not to be included in the Champions Trophy squad but said he kept his spirits up and enhanced his skills. He said:
"When you come to your home ground, it's a special feeling. My family was there in the crowd and that lifted me up. I have played for seven years for RCB. I have worked hard on my bowling and also on my mindset, it's working really well for me. At one time, I was not able to digest it but I kept my spirits up and worked on my fitness and game."
The auction saw the new-ball bowler go to the Titans for ₹12.25 crore. The right-arm speedster had taken three wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and added four more to his tally against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The haul of 4-0-17-4 proved to be his best in IPL history.
"When you execute what you are trying to deliver, you stay at the top" - Mohammed Siraj
The Hyderabad-born cricketer suggested that he has found his old rhythm and the skill of moving the ball both ways, adding:
"Whatever mistakes I was making, I worked on those and I'm enjoying my bowling. As a professional, when you are consistently with the Indian team, a doubt grows in your mind. When you execute what you are trying to deliver, you stay at the top. When you move the ball both in and out and it works instinctively, it gives you a different feeling."
With 153 set for the Titans to win, they chased it in 16.4 overs and with seven wickets to spare. Shubman Gill starred during the run-chase with an unbeaten 61.
