  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • "I actually didn't have any nets before this game"- PBKS star reveals he had tested positive for COVID-19 when IPL 2025 was paused

"I actually didn't have any nets before this game"- PBKS star reveals he had tested positive for COVID-19 when IPL 2025 was paused

By Shankar
Modified May 24, 2025 23:13 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
PBKS players celebrate the fall of a wicket- Source: Getty

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 when he was in Australia. The 35-year-old was one of the many Australian players who had returned home when IPL 2025 was paused earlier this month.

Ad

Stoinis missed PBKS' last match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 18. He returned to the playing XI for the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24.

"I actually didn't have any nets before this game. Unfortunately, I had Covid-19 which we don't speak about much anymore. It was a nice welcome home. I rested at my home and then came back here," Stoinis said at the mid-innings break (via India Today).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Stoinis is the second Australian cricketer who tested positive for COVID-19 this season. SunRisers Hyderabad opening batter Travis Head also tested positive for the virus and missed the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, May 19.

Marcus Stoinis shines on IPL 2025 return as PBKS reach 206/8 after 20 overs

With their place in the playoffs sealed, the Punjab Kings batters played with freedom against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Captain Shreyas Iyer top scored with a 34-ball 53 and Marcus Stoinis provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 44 off 16 balls.

Ad

Stoinis said that it was a good pitch to bat on and expressed surprise over the DC bowlers not taking the pace off in the first innings.

"It's always difficult when you go out in the middle at the end and go one mode. It was really good for me there. I was surprised that they didn't bowl much slower balls as I was setting up quite early. That's probably something we could do. It's a really good surface," Stoinis said during the mid-innings break.

At the time of writing, DC were 155/4 after 15 overs with Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi at the crease.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications