"I was almost embarrassed with our first half of the game" - DC head coach Ricky Ponting lashes out at team after 106-run defeat to KKR in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting criticized the team over their poor performance in the IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3. The Aussie legend stated that he was almost embarrassed by DC's bowling performance on the day.

KKR hammered DC by 106 runs in Match 16 of IPL 2024 on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam. Batting first after winning the toss, Kolkata notched up 272-7, the second-highest total in IPL history. In response, Delhi were bowled out for 166 in 17.2 overs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ponting was extremely critical of DC over their insipid all-round show.

"I was almost embarrassed with our first half of the game today - to concede that many runs. It took us two hours as well to bowl our overs, so we were two overs behind again, which means the guys bowling the last two overs only get to bowl with four fielders outside the circle," Ponting candidly admitted.

"There are a lot of things that happened in this game that are unacceptable; we have to fix [them] immediately to go forward in this tournament," the former Australian captain went on to add.

Sunil Narine top-scored for KKR with 85 off 39 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi contributed 54 off 27 in his maiden IPL innings. Andre Russell chipped in with a quick-fire 41 off 19 even as Rinku Singh slammed 26 off eight balls. For DC, Anrich Nortje registered figures of 3/59 from four overs, while Ishant Sharma claimed 2/43 from three overs.

"They were relentless" - Ponting concedes KKR were too good for DC on the day

Asked what went wrong for the Delhi Capitals against Kolkata, the head coach admitted that the team needs to improve significantly in many areas. He, however, pointed out that DC's poor start with the ball set them back in a big way, making it extremely difficult for them to make a comeback.

"They got off to a flying start in the powerplay. They were around 90 after six overs. That phase is not ideal; if that happens at the start of the game, then you are always trying to find your way back into the game and they didn't allow us to do that today. They were relentless. We've got to be very critical on ourselves," Ponting commented.

Delhi Capitals' next match in IPL 2024 will be against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7.