"I was asking Sanju bhaiya to let me hit one" - Riyan Parag recalls talk with Sanju Samson during game-changing partnership in RR's IPL 2024 opener

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Riyan Parag recalled skipper Sanju Samson asking him not to attempt a new shot he had practiced during their game-changing partnership against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Jaipur.

The duo joined hands with RR in a spot of bother at 49/2 and added 97 runs off 59 deliveries to propel the side to the ascendency. Parag started his new gig at No. 4 with a sparkling 43 off 29 balls that included three maximums.

In a video released on the IPL's social media handles, Parag recollected how Sanju helped him curb his instincts due to the tacky nature of the wicket.

"Today when batting with Sanju bhaiya, I had developed a few shots and I was constantly trying to poke him by asking 'Sanju bhaiya, let me hit one' and he was like 'no, no, today's wicket isn't that easy'. Even though we have been practicing here, today was a little tougher, day game, ball keeping low so he was like 'no, no, not right now,'" said Parag.

He added:

"If I didn't have him there, I would have tried to play that shot, it may or may not have come off, but then that element of risk goes down and you prolong your innings and get your team to a better score. Even if I had got out first ball as I was very close to against Krunal, I will be fine because I did everything right and now this is just results. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn't I come back again tomorrow."

Parag chipped his first delivery back to Krunal Pandya, but fortunately for him, the left-arm spinner could not reach the ball to take the catch. His knock proved crucial as RR ended up with a formidable total of 193/4 in 20 overs.

Despite a scare from KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran, they won the game comfortably by 20 runs to start their 2024 IPL campaign on a positive note.

"On-field cricket is still a small part and everything that surrounds cricket is the biggest part" - Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag admitted the IPL has helped him learn that on-field cricket is only a minor part of the bigger picture, which is everything surrounding the same from the outside.

The 22-year-old has been part of RR since 2019 despite a lack of consistent performances. Before the 2024 season, Parag had played 54 IPL games with an average of under 17 and only two half-centuries.

"When I came in, I was 17 years old, I still had Sanju bhaiya (Samson) and it just gives you a pathway of how to deal with things and how not to. As soon as you learn that, it helps you with cricket. Because the on-field cricket is still a small part and everything that surrounds cricket is the biggest part," said Parag.

Amid heavy criticism, Parag enjoyed a sensational 2023 domestic season, finishing as the leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy.

The youngster will be back in action when RR take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home on March 28.