"I am not in my best form, I would have finished the game otherwise" - Riyan Parag's honest admission after RR's one-run defeat to SRH in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag felt he would have finished the run chase against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had he been at his peak form after the one-run defeat on Thursday, May 2.

Chasing 202, RR were in dire straits at 1/2 when Parag walked out to the middle to join Yashasvi Jaiswal. The duo added a brilliant 134 runs for the third wicket to propel the side into the ascendency.

However, the 22-year-old perished at the most inopportune time on 77 with RR still needing 43 off 25 deliveries. Parag's dismissal proved costly as the side lost off the final ball by a single run.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Parag admitted the need to improve further and finish games off for the side.

"I got a lot of areas to improve. I am not in my best form, I would have finished the game otherwise. I got a lot of areas to perfect. I try to learn from my mistakes and not repeat them. Is it my best innings? No. I would say that if I get a hundred," said Parag.

Parag has been in sensational form in IPL 2024, scoring 409 runs at an average of 58.42 and a strike rate of over 159 in 10 games.

The defeat was only RR's second of the season as they remain in firm control of the top seed with eight wins in 10 outings.

"We made a few errors in two-three overs and it cost us the game" - Riyan Parag

Expand Tweet

Riyan Parag admitted despite dominating for much of the SRH clash, a few glaring errors in little stretches cost RR the game.

RR required only 67 off 39 deliveries when Parag and Jaiswal were going great guns until an unlikely collapse saw them suffer a heartbreaking defeat.

"It is never good to end on the losing side. We did a lot of things right. We will focus on more rather than dwelling on our mistakes. We are at a good position in the points table. Just one bad game I guess. We made a few errors in two-three overs and it cost us the game. That is how T20 is, IPL is," said Parag.

"I do not think any of us threw our wickets. Jaiswal played that scoop because Natrajan was bowling good slower bouncers, hence he predicted a yorker and went for it. I was trying to muscle it for six. Probably an error in execution. We would have liked to stay till the end," he added.

Jaiswal looked in complete control on 67 when his attempted scoop to a full delivery from T Natarajan went awry, leading to a middle-order collapse.

RR will look to get back to winning ways when they take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next encounter on Tuesday, May 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback