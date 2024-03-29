"I was the best water boy in the 2020 IPL" - Former Mumbai Indians star Mitchell McClenaghan's hilarious reply to a fan's tweet

Former Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan had a homorous response to a fan's tweet praising the New Zealander for playing a pivotal role with the ball in the team's 2015, 2017 and 2019 IPL title wins.

The fan had mentioned that the left-arm fast-medium bowler was one of the biggest reasons for the franchise lifting the trophies on those three occasions and opined that he is highly underrated. Replying to the tweet, McClenaghan joked that he was also the best water boy while representing the franchise during the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Having joined the Mumbai Indians in 2015, McClenaghan was an integral part of the setup for five seasons (2015-2019). Although he was retained ahead of the 2020 IPL, the Kiwi did not get an opportunity to don the jersey throughout the thirteenth edition as compatriot Trent Boult was also roped in for that season. In the 56 matches he has played for Mumbai in the IPL, McClenaghan has taken 71 wickets, with his best being 4/21.

Here is the hilarious conversation between the fan and Mitchell McClenaghan:

Can the Mumbai Indians claim their first victory of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at home?

With two defeats in two matches, the Mumbai Indians find themselves in ninth position on the 2024 IPL points table. They are one of only two teams (the other being the Delhi Capitals) to have lost their first two matches this season. Despite their valiant efforts while chasing against the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, they fell short of the target.

Next up, they will face the Rajasthan Royals, who have won their first two matches, on Monday, April 1 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bouncing back after a few defeats at the beginning of an IPL season is nothing new for the Mumbai Indians. Although it won't be easy for Hardik Pandya's men to stop the high-flying Royals, the home advantage might actually provide them the much-needed impetus to open their tally in IPL 2024.